Ringette | The LL-89, which celebrated the ring gold, was about to give up its main series seat

Anne Pohjola finished off the hat trick in the decisive game of the championship.

A resident of Lapland LL-89 and Nokia’s NoU Ringette staged a five-match tight show in the SM finals, culminating in the LL-89 players ’championship.

The home team LL-89 defeated NoU Ringeten 6–5 in the fifth match of the final series and took the championship in their names with a match victory of 3–2.

The winning goal in the fifth final game was scored Anne Pohjola just over two minutes before the end. In Monday’s match, Pohjola scored 3 + 1 power points.

“I myself didn’t think I could get it done yet. Always worth pulling, and went there. The outburst of emotion came five seconds before the end, when I realized that this is true, ”said Pohjola, a leader in the stock exchange, told Youtube In the Ringette Live broadcast.

Championship may be the last for the people of Lapland for a while, as the club is giving up its main series.

“Unconfirmed information, but this is an idea at the moment. There are so many players ending their careers that we are apparently going to get a new promotion with a younger group from a lower league level, ”LL-89 President Harri Laitinen told STT.

LL-89 the previous Finnish championship is from 2018. The club has a total of nine women’s ring championships. In the previous two seasons, the championship went to the Nokia.

In addition to Pohjola, Monday’s characters were a player-coach Marjukka Virta, which collected power points 1 + 4. Virta’s career as a player came to an end.

“It was such a big dream for me to stop here that this was about to become a troll,” Virta said on Youtube.

Monday in the match, NoU led 1-0 after the opening round. In the second set, the stills turned when the LL-89 made three and the NoU one hit. After three batches, the situation was 4-4.

In the final installment Kati Koskelin took the Nokia to the lead. Within five minutes of the decision Niina Piiroinen and Pohjola turned the struggle into the home team by scoring a goal for a woman.