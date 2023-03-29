Thursday, March 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ringette | Susanna Tapani led RNK Flyers to Ringete SM gold

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ringette | Susanna Tapani led RNK Flyers to Ringete SM gold

Tapani scored five goals in the decisive final.

29.3. 21:15

A native of Raisio RNK Flyers secured Ringete’s Finnish championship on Wednesday. In the third final, it defeated NoU Ringete from Nokia 8–4 on its home ice and won the championship 3–0.

RNK Flyers went their separate ways in good time. It already led the match 5–2 in the middle.

The RNK Flyers, who had already won the regular season, were rehabilitated by a striker also known from the Finnish national ice hockey team. Susanna Tapani, who hit as many as five times in the third final. He broke the limit of 300 SC series matches played in the final series.

The Finnish championship is the third in RNK’s club history. NoU Ringette won the championship last year.

#Ringette #Susanna #Tapani #led #RNK #Flyers #Ringete #gold

See also  Art | On Friday, the artists will read their grant applications to a dog that "doesn't judge"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Male athlete wins women’s cycling race in New York

Male athlete wins women's cycling race in New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result