Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ringette | Nokian Athletes is celebrating the Ringete Finnish Championship for the fifth time

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Nokia The athletes won the fifth Finnish Women’s Championship in their club history. The home team NoU defeated Kiekko-Espoo 6–5 in the third final and took the final series 3–0.

NoU placed silver last season after losing in the finals to Lapinlahden Luistin -89, who then withdrew from the main series. The previous Nokia championship is from 2020.

The home team’s power players on Wednesday were Maija Väyrynen (2 + 3), Jenni Linnamäki (2 + 1) and Elina Raesola (1 + 2). There were women of two goals in Kiekko-Espoo Jenna Hakkarainen and Katariina Kurikko (2 + 1).

“This is just the best team, and it’s a pleasure to play with these guys. This is my second family. Until the last time, we fought every situation, ”said Captain NoUn Kaisa Viren said in a TV interview.

NoU escaped to lead 5–2 at the start of the third set, but the team from Espoo forcibly rose to the levels. In the final round, Roosa Salonen picked up the home team’s 6-5 victory goal.

See also  Russian attack Unconfirmed reports: Russian Security Service Chief of FSB Foreign Intelligence Department under house arrest

#Ringette #Nokian #Athletes #celebrating #Ringete #Finnish #Championship #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lesly Castillo speaks out after criticism for wearing a hat in her election campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.