Ringette | Nokian Athletes is celebrating the Ringete Finnish Championship for the fifth time

Nokia The athletes won the fifth Finnish Women’s Championship in their club history. The home team NoU defeated Kiekko-Espoo 6–5 in the third final and took the final series 3–0.

NoU placed silver last season after losing in the finals to Lapinlahden Luistin -89, who then withdrew from the main series. The previous Nokia championship is from 2020.

The home team’s power players on Wednesday were Maija Väyrynen (2 + 3), Jenni Linnamäki (2 + 1) and Elina Raesola (1 + 2). There were women of two goals in Kiekko-Espoo Jenna Hakkarainen and Katariina Kurikko (2 + 1).

“This is just the best team, and it’s a pleasure to play with these guys. This is my second family. Until the last time, we fought every situation, ”said Captain NoUn Kaisa Viren said in a TV interview.

NoU escaped to lead 5–2 at the start of the third set, but the team from Espoo forcibly rose to the levels. In the final round, Roosa Salonen picked up the home team’s 6-5 victory goal.