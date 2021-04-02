Friday, April 2, 2021
Ringette | LL-89 can decide the Ringete Finnish Championship on Saturday

April 2, 2021
A resident of Lapland The LL-89 is a victory away from the Ringete Finnish Championship. The home team LL-89 defeated NoU Ringeten 7–3 in the third game of the final series on Friday and moved to a 2–1 lead in the match wins. The final series will be interrupted on Saturday at Nokia.

“This is a good place to start tomorrow, and it was agreed to continue where we left off today,” LL-89 players Essi Vanhala said in a press release.

Vanhalan according to the two opening rounds was a “miserable thing to do”, after which the home team improved their grip and tore a decisive difference from their opponent.

LL-89 Anne Pohjola was the point of the match as he scored two goals and fed three.

