Ring Roosters 11, show in the ring

Great success for the eleventh edition of Ring Roosters held on Saturday 11 December at the MGM in Milan, presented by Mimmo Zambara and organized by Francis Boxing Team from Francis Rizzo in collaboration with theOpi 82 SSD from Alessandro Cherchi and with Elvis Bejko of society Rocky Marciano: the fights were spectacular, the audience was enthusiastic, the media followed the event and the live streaming on You Tube recorded higher numbers than previous editions.

Ring Roosters 11, Fabio Turchi knocks out Vukasin Obradovic

The official challenger to the European title light heavyweight Fabio Turchi he demolished the Serbian in the first round Vukasin Obradovic obtaining the twentieth career victory, the fourteenth before the limit, against a single defeat (on points and by non-unanimous decision against the British Tommy McCarthy on 11 October 2019 in Trento in a meeting organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN).

Ring Roosters 11, Gianpaolo Venanzetti wins by knock out

The super light weight Gianpaolo Venanzetti knocked out the Serbian Veljko Petrovic with a right to the body in the second round, after having sent him to the ground with a punch to the big target in the first round and with a left to the face in the second. It is the second consecutive professional victory for Venanzetti. The German light heavyweight of Italian origin Oronzo Birardi it took only three takes to get rid of the Lazio Feker Lower. Birardi also brings his record to 2-0. It should be noted that Birardi was born in Palo Del Colle in Puglia, the same country where the great Vito Antuofermo, WBA / WBC middleweight world champion in 1979-1980, was born. Finally, two very spectacular challenges over the distance of the six rounds that ended in points: in the super featherweight category Andrea Lo Sicco (1-3-2 after this win) overtook Andrea Piras (now 0-4) and in the super middleweight category Othmane Dioual beat Mattia Carvelli. This last fight aroused the enthusiasm of the spectators for its spectacularity: Carvelli and Dioual threw hundreds of punches until the last second of the last round, leaving all the energy they had in the ring. At Dioual’s corner was former WBO super featherweight world champion Kamel Bou Ali training him in Milan. Othmane Dioual’s record is now 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. Carvelli’s is 0-2-1.

Ring Roosters 11, Francis Rizzo: satisfied with the results achieved

“I am really satisfied with the results achieved – he comments Francis Rizzo – and the compliments I received from the spectators present at the MGM. They will all return to the next editions of Ring Roosters. I’ve sold all the tickets. In the ring i boxers my team gave their all and I appreciate them for that. Mattia Carvelli lost, but he produced a great performance. In fact, Kamel Bou Ali was so happy with his pupil’s victory that it seemed he had just won the world championship. When two boxers of equal experience and technical skill are pitted against each other, the fight is always spectacular. The public forgets that they are two boxers at the beginning of their careers and thinks they will attend a match valid for the European title. “

At ringside there were the Italian champion of supergallo Maria Cecchi and former Italian welterweight champions Antonio Moscatiello and Dario Morello. All the fights of Ring Roosters 11 are visible on the You Tube channel of the Francis Boxing Team.