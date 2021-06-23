Ring Roosters: boxing, rappers and comedy

The program of the tenth edition of Ring Roosters has been defined, which will take place on Sunday 27 June, at 6.30 pm, in Garbagnate Milanese. As already announced, the highlight of the evening will be the professional debut of the Lombardy champion Gianpaolo Venanzetti against the Albanian Xhenis Dakoli on the distance of 6 shots. As an amateur Venanzetti has a record of 16 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat and has conquered the title of champion of Lombardy in the 69 kg category. There will be eight fights between amateurs, belonging to the elite category.

“Together with the president of the Lombard FPI Massimo Bugada we thought of organizing a rematch between Lombard and Campania boxers – explains Francis Rizzo, organizer of Ring Roosters 10 – given that in the first challenge held on 5 June in Marcianise the athletes from Campania prevailed. The Lombard boxers belong to different gyms such as mine (the Francis Boxing Team of Rho), Bergamo Boxe, Master Boxe, Boxing Team Vittoria, Danger Boxe Milano, Bam Castello and the Unione Sportiva Lombarda. The Campania boxers belong to the Excelsior Boxe Marcianise, the army, the Fiamme Oro and the Fiamme Azzurre. At the corner of the Lombard boxers there will be the technician Marco Salvemini. At the corner of Francesco Paparo, I’ll be there since he’s my nephew and I’ve always trained him. Francesco will face Gianluca Russo against whom he lost on points last June 5th but making an excellent figure especially if we consider that Russo has won everything there was to win at national level as an amateur and has supported 71 matches with a budget of 47 wins, 5 draws and 19 defeats. Instead, Francesco has a record of 32 wins, 3 draws and 17 losses. Nineteen more encounters of experience are quite a lot. On 23 May, in Barlassina, Francesco won the regional tournament becoming champion of Lombardy in the 60 kg category. In the final, he knocked out Mihai Cucuteanu in the second round ”.

Considering the quality of the boxers, it is certain that fans will flock to Ring Roosters 10. As in previous editions, the event will combine sport and entertainment. Comedian Max Cavallari dei Fichi d’India will make a show and there will also be rappers Capo Plaza and Philip.

“At Ring Roosters I will propose some of the most famous characters of the Prickly Pear – comments Max Cavallari – also explaining how they were born: we were inspired by reality. My show will last about twenty minutes, but after thirty years of career my repertoire is so vast that I could go on for hours. I liked the idea of ​​performing in a boxing event in Garbagnate because it is one of the squares where I started doing shows with Bruno Arena and because I like boxing. “

Ring Roosters will be presented by Valerio La Manna, the voice of combat sports in Italy. The ring will be placed in the parking lot of the Garbagnate Radiological Center, in Via Peloritana 73. Admission will be free, but limited by the legislation of the new Dpcm and will follow the anti-Covid protocols. The event will be filmed by the MediaSport Channel cameras and then broadcast on television on channel 814 of the Sky platform and on channel 185 of digital terrestrial.

“We will also be live streaming on Fighters Life’s You Tube channel – adds Francis Rizzo – which is a point of reference for all Italian boxing fans. I want to thank the mayor of Garbagnate Milanese Daniele Davide Barletta and the commander of the Local Police Andrea Assandri who have allowed us to organize the event and Giuseppe Infante, administrative director of the center that hosts us. I also thank the sponsors: the Odontoap dental practice in Rho of dr. Antonio Pennacchio, the Rhodense Orthopedic Center of Dr. Davide Balestra, the Movida Bar (Milano Drinks & Sicily Food) of Garbagnate Milanese, the Senago Orthopedic Laboratory of Alessandro and Cristian Lubello and Paper Print-printing takes off. They were joined as sponsors by the Lipari Agency in Garbagnate Milanese – insurance agency of Claudio Lipari (Unipol Sai and Unipol Rental) – and Tiger King Luxury (a company selling sparkling wines and customizable fine wines) “.

PROGRAM:

Professional match on the distance of the 6 shots

Gianpaolo Venanzetti vs Xhenis Dakoli – super light weights

Amateur encounters on the distance of the 3 shots