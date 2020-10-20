If you talk about giving a powerful camera setup in the smartphone, then Huawei’s name also comes at the top. The new Huawei Mate 40 series will be launched by the company on October 22 and may include two devices Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. Many leaks related to Huawei’s flagship devices have been revealed before and now the design of Mate 40 Pro is also shown in the pictures.

Specifications and design of the Huawei Mate 40 have already surfaced after the leaks shared by WinFuture. According to the report, Huawei Mate 40 Pro will get a 6.76-inch OLED curved display with 2,772×1,334 pixels resolution and will see a cutout of the shape of the pill for the dual selfie camera. At the same time, a ring-like round module has been given on the rear panel, in which four camera sensors and LED flash will be given.

Phone with 5G connectivity

In the middle of the camera module of Huawei’s new device, the branding of Leica is given and the volume rockers and power button are given on the right side itself. Leaks states that the company is going to give its Kirin 9000 octa-core processor in this phone. Designed on TSMC’s 5nm process, this chipset also has Mali G78 GPU and integrated 5G modem for graphics. Huawei Mate 40 Pro is going to bring the company with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

65W fast charging support

Talking about the Mate 40 Pro camera, it will have a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. A 13-megapixel primary camera and 3D sensor will be provided on the front panel for the selfie. The report states that in this device, the company can provide a 4,400mAh battery with 65W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Android 10 based EMUI 11 custom skin users can be found in the phone.