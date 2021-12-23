A team of animators shared their passion for the game, and the era, with this little story.

We are in the Christmas season, and that means events and celebrations across various video games, even if fans must take the reins over the companies. That’s precisely what he did Team True Potential, a team of 3 animators who joined forces with voice actors and a composer, to create The Final Touch, a 3D animated short of World of Warcraft.

Team True Potential is made up of 3 animatorsPivotal, Dietrich and MasterVertex form Team True Potential, who, in addition to having this great talent, are big fans of the Blizzard MMORPG. Zach Heyde composed the music we hear in the short, and the characters came to life, thanks to the voices of Daniel “Alasdair” and Rosanna T., who played the two sculptors in the video.

“Oswald has adopted a new hobbyThis time it will be great! ” official description from the animated short. “Having seen the same thing multiple times, Leatei does her best to show her support, but it’s hard to be nice so early when you know it will end up in the trash like it usually does.”

The members of Team True Potential have already launched their own projects individually, but lately, they have chosen to pool their talents. Last June, the team launched Judgment, a short where we appreciate a duel between a paladin and a rogue on a bridge, located in the Plaguelands.

This fan-made gift seeks to cheer up the World of Warcraft community, and perhaps make us forget for a moment the complicated year that Activision Blizzard had. About 1,000 employees signed a letter against the company for the numerous cases of bullying, and due to the magnitude of this problem, even the shareholders denounced the company.

