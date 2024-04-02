English model and professional ring girl Apollonia Llewellyn posed nude in honor of Catholic Easter. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The girl shared a photo of herself posing for the camera in white underwear. The posted frame shows that the set consists of a lace corset bra and high-waisted panties. At the same time, for her look, Llewellyn wore bunny ears and a choker with a pink bow.

Subscribers appreciated the fashion model's shooting in the comments under the post. “You can bring me candy any day,” “Your beauty is a work of art,” “You are so beautiful,” “The perfect girl,” “Gorgeous,” they wrote.

In March, Apollonia Llewellyn also starred in a revealing image and excited fans. Then she appeared in front of the camera in a body-baring mesh jumpsuit and leather panties.