Giampaolo and Rincon

Interview with the 34-year-old Venezuelan midfielder, captain of Vinotinto: “We want a quieter season. Being a reference, especially for the youngest, makes me proud. Segovia? A talent. Giampaolo important for my stay, it’s always nice to challenge Gasperini. Audero and Sabiri decisive, Djuricic added value and we look forward to Gabbiadini “