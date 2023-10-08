Genoa – Rinaldo Romanelli51 years old, lawyer from Genoa, is the new secretary of the Union of Criminal Chambers. Criminal lawyer since ’99, former member of the board of directors of the Criminal Chamber of Chiavari and then member of the UCPI council, he is responsible for the UCPI Observatory on the judicial system.

Romanelli’s name is linked to important processes such as that of the G8during which the commander of the Rome Mobile Department Vincenzo Canterini assistedthe commander of the VII special unit created ad hoc for the G8 Michelangelo Fournier and four team leaders.

Romanelli also followed the trial against the Northern League for aggravated fraud for the funds to the party in which profits of 44 million were disputed and the trial for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge underway in Genoa.

The nominations

The new president for the next two years elected by the XIX Congress of Florence is Francesco Petrelli of the Criminal Chamber of Rome, who succeeds Giandomenico Caiazza, leader of the criminal lawyers for the last 4 years. Petrelli passed with a majority: 281 votes in favor, 13 blank ballots while 16 did not vote.

With the president, Rinaldo Romanelli (Ligurian Regional Criminal Chamber) who will hold the position of secretary, Domenico Nicolas Balzano (Torre Annunziata) who will be vice-president, Alessandra Palma (Ferrara), who will hold the role of treasurer, were elected as members of the Council. , Pasquale Annicchiarico (Brindisi), Laura Antonelli (Pisa), Giulia Boccassi (Alessandria), Andrea Cavaliere (Eastern Lombardy), Giuseppe Ledda (Cagliari), Luigi Miceli (Palermo), Valerio Murgano (Catanzaro), Barbara Sorgato (Verona) and Gian Luca Totani (L’Aquila), as members of the Council.