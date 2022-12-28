Half an hour of conversation with Rina Sawayama (Niigata, Japan, 32 years old) can go a long way. The singer, model and LGTBI activist defines herself, from the outset, as a “quite peculiar” British, more by passport than by convictions.

And not only because of his Japanese origin (he immigrated to the United Kingdom with his family at the age of five). Sawayama considers Brexit “a catastrophe”, she is bored in pubs, hardly drinks alcohol and the Elizabeth II of whom she declares herself an “unconditional devotee” is the one of The Crown, not the real one, which he considers “a much less interesting human being.” It even seems to him a “bad sign” that the house with a garden where he lives in the heart of London has doubled its value in recent years due to real estate speculation, the “cancer” that is devouring the British capital and “is expelling its traditional residents.

We spoke with her in Barcelona, ​​hours before her performance at Primavera Sound, a festival that, she tells us, “intrigues and excites” her. She presents her second album Hold the Girl, and he plans to shoot his new songs live: “I still haven’t finished defining how I want them to sound. Some will be a bit poppier, others more aggressive and weird. I am exploring them and I have yet to finish integrating them into my repertoire”.

As the talk progresses, she begins to reveal aspects of her personality and her biography that are as peculiar as her relationship with the “official” culture of the country that welcomed her as a child. For example, her fondness for video games and self-help books, part of the recipe, along with her dog, her garden and a “discreet but constant” social media presence that helped her survive the worst of the pandemic alone. “without losing sanity”. She describes herself as “fundamentally shy and a bit of a hermit” and lets it fall that music and the catwalks, with her social and media dimension, are a great way for her to “broaden horizons” and get out of her comfort zone. she.

She remembers humming Japanese pop at her parents’ house “from early childhood,” but discovered Western music (“Britney, Madonna, Beyoncé, the Strokes, Garbage, Evanescence, the Editors,” all at once, haphazardly). ) as a teenager, shortly after joining the gospel choir of an Anglican church. He shared a room with his mother until he was 15 years old and months later he was already posting versions of Kylie Minogue and Tamla Motown on MySpace. Although she describes herself as a “bad student”, suffering from an “attention deficit” that disabled her for any “truly intense intellectual effort”, the truth is that she was admitted to the University of Cambridge. She thought of training as a “therapist or writer” but she ended up graduating in Political Science. In her university years she suffered “anxiety attacks and depressions” and she was part of the hip hop band Lazy Lion.

At the age of 22, at a time that today she considers “decisive”, she found herself “away from music, working in an Apple store in central London where, basically, she spent idle hours dusting iPhones”. Those machines “sold themselves, and we received a fixed salary, without commissions, so there was no commercial pressure.” She came to think that that, sales, conventional work facing the public, could become her life, that music would be nothing more than “a small redoubt of personal concerns.”

Today, he considers that not having achieved the “early” success that he longed for at the age of 17 was a blessing: “It gave me the opportunity to lead an authentic life, to be in the world and not lock myself up very early in a parallel bubble.” He has also allowed him “not to be a product”, never to become “a toy at the service of other people’s ideas”. In 2016, “at an age where a lot of teen divas are leaving him,” he finally began to pursue a solo career with some method. he edited Fight, her debut EP, independently, and made a certain noise with her eclectic and mutant pop, as indebted to Taylor Swift or Christina Aguilera as to Hikaru Utada, Garbage or Limp Bizkit. Lady Gaga went so far as to say of her that she was “a visionary who plays by her own rules.”

Also at that time, she signed a contract with Elite Model and began to walk for brands such as Versace. The pandemic surprised her with a changed foot, with a record contract and a debut solo album, SAWAYAMA, published in April 2020, in the middle of the alpha phase of the confinement: “Although it was a success, it mortified me not to be able to go on tour with those songs, which were the fruit of years of effort. The takeoff of my career had finally come and I was cooped up at home with my dog, working on new songs, having long intense phone conversations with old friends and trying to digest it all.

The fact is that one of those first-time themes, Chosen Family, a hymn to sexual diversity, hybrid identities and elective affinities, caught the attention of one Elton John. Sir Elton called her “on Facetime, without prior notice”, to propose that they sing it as a duet in a remix that ended up being released as a single. The veteran singer-songwriter overwhelmed her “by his generosity, his naturalness and his common sense.” He found in him “a soul mate”, beyond the alleged generational gap that separates them: “He is my friend, a close person who listens to me, understands me and gives me good advice. Yesterday I spoke with him, we had one of those conversations in which everything is substance, in which not a single word is left over”.

More information

He adds, only half joking, “that people who don’t like Elton John aren’t trustworthy.” He explains himself. “Let’s see, it’s not just that he’s a great human being. The important thing is that he is the author of Rocket Man either Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word and many other legendary songs, exceptional music, direct, accessible and with universal qualities”. She tapped into that legacy long after it was conceived, “in the afternoons of my teens when I would leave school and go to the Virgin Megastore and spend hours listening to the music that my classmates had grown up with and that I, a newcomer to british pop, i was just discovering then”. actually she heard Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word in Blue’s version, a boy band of the turn of the century, but today he considers that even “in a stereotypical update, without blood, the enormous power of the song remains intact.”

Apart from Elton John, Sawayama has found “another spiritual sister, another accomplice” in Cambridge singer Charli XCX. “She took me on tour in 2019, when I was still nobody, and then we recorded a song together, Beg for You. It has always been there, in the decisive moments of my career. Charli is brave, she is restless. She works at a frantic pace because she gets excited about what she does. She is creative, she controls her image and the messages she conveys, and she has the right dose of ambition to aspire to everything without losing sight of the world.”.

Sawayama says she feels indirectly connected to the British pop scene through that pair of illustrious friends, Charlie and Sir Elton, and people as close as her producer, Clarence Clarity, “the man who is helping me the most to make music come true.” that sounds in my head”. For the rest, she feels “an island”, by temperament, customs and tastes: “I suppose I am not particularly in tune with any contemporary trend. They say that rock is dead, but it interests me more and more. My new album is nourished above all by influences from more than 20 years ago, but that is the music that inspires me and that I listen to in the solitude of my bedroom”.

Her lifestyle also distances her from almost any inner circle, pressure group or urban tribe: “I hardly hang out with other artists, music journalists or people from the record industry. I’m rarely awake at the time when the important things happen! Even now that I’m back on tour, I’m trying to keep my ways.” Read, get up early, meditate. She wonders what steps to take next.

Now that the Trump era is behind us, “hopefully permanently”, he is beginning to consider the idea of ​​leaving his London home and settling in Los Angeles: “I have good friends there, I like the weather, some neighborhoods, it’s the world capital of cultural industries. There are many incentives, but it exasperates me that it is such an unequal city”. These days he has come to wonder if it would not be a good option to start a new life in a “quiet” place. Who knows, maybe a place “like Barcelona, ​​a clean, orderly city, with good traditional and contemporary architecture”.

For the moment, he remains in London, an urban ecosystem in which he has his people and part of his roots, “but which is becoming more expensive at a ridiculous rate due to, it must be admitted, people like me, successful professionals who can allow us to pay more and more, when there are many people who can no longer “. He hates “being part of the problem.” And he longs for another London, that of the 2012 Olympic Games, “a friendly city, brimming with energy and that set out to project itself to the world showing its best face.” She concludes that perhaps she is “idealizing” that capital where she sold iPhones and which continued to seem “vital and authentic.” And she says goodbye with a recommendation: “If you want to understand in just three minutes what my music consists of, what my sound is like and what the stories I tell are like, listen XS, my most complete song There is everything, my life, my sense of humor, my sensitivity and my tastes. Annotated remains.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.