“It was a soccer fight that did not get out of control,” were the words of the mayoress of TijuanaMontserrat Caballero, when referring to the acts of violence that occurred on Friday night in the surroundings of the Hot Stadiumwhere followers of Xolos attacked the fans of Club León.

Despite mentioning that at least five people were injured, the mayor of Tijuana He assured that it was just “a soccer fight” that did not get out of control, on the grounds that no lives were lost.

“Let’s remember that it gets out of control is that there are human losses to regret, so it was controlled and it did not happen, until now, in this particular event. I have to clarify, in this particular event, it did not get out of hand and it did not go beyond one soccer fight. That it could be controlled, thanks to the coordination that exists in the different levels of government”, mentioned Caballero.

Behind the “soccer fight“There was not a single detainee, although the authorities assure that they are already investigating, with the support of the security cameras, the alleged perpetrators.

For her part, the mayoress denied that this fact can be compared to what happened in Querétaro vs Atlas, in March 2022.

“No, what happened in Querétaro did not happen, because it must be specified that the facts are different. We are very well coordinated, in such a way that these events did not happen, It didn’t go beyond a soccer fightWe cannot control social and human behaviors, it was a fight that could be controlled thanks to the coordination of all parts of the government”, assured Montserrat.

As for the Disciplinary Commission, it is doing its part and announced that the Estadio Caliente received a veto notice, in addition to the fact that the most important animation group of Xolos will not be able to enter for three games.