Genoa – Rina strengthens in cyber security. The multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy company based in Genoa has purchased 50.01% of Cyber ​​Partners, a consulting firm specializing in cyber security with offices in Rome and Milan. It is – explains a press release from the company – an “innovative Start-up” as well as a “Benefit company” with 2.5 million euros in revenues and about 10 of the most qualified specialists in the sector, which in a few years has been able to become a point of of reference in the world of cyber security, especially in the banking and industrial sectors, with a combination of specialized skills and development of proprietary technologies.

The entry of Cyber ​​Partners – it is written in the note – not only allows the strengthening of Rina’s offer but also leads to the creation of a unit entirely dedicated to cyber security, thus concretizing one of the Group’s strategic initiatives for the next three years. “This operation allows Rina and Cyber ​​Partners – said the president and CEO of Rina, Ugo Salerno – not only to consolidate and strengthen each other’s skills, but also to contribute to the safety of companies, increasingly exposed to both economic and operational risks. “. As explained by the CEO of Cyber ​​Partners, Paolo Capozucca, the integration makes it possible to combine Rina’s knowledge in the Maritime, Energy, Space, Infrastructure and Transportation sectors with Cyber ​​Partners’ own experience of Operational Technology.