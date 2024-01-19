The Oscars represent the greatest celebration of world cinema, where the best films of the year are honored in various categories, rewarding filmmakers and actors with the prestigious golden statuette. In the 2024 edition, the ceremony will take place on March 10, marking the 96th edition. However, the emotions and relevance were radically different at its inauguration, which took place on May 16, 1929. On that occasion, the outstanding Best Actor category had as its favorite the dog Rin Tin Tin, who, in those years, He was one of the most prominent film stars. However, and against all odds, in the end it was decided to award the prize to a human being.

What really happened at the first Oscars in history, where a dog was destined to win that award? In this note, we tell you everything.

YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max and its classic series: “ALF” and stories that every nostalgic person should see again

Who was Rin tin tin?

Rin Tin Tin He was a renowned German Shepherd dog that starred in multiple films in the 1920s. His owner, Lee Duncan, rescued him during World War I when he was just a puppy. And out of nowhere he decided to train him, and without foreseeing it, he managed to make the animal perform amazing feats on the screen.

This surprising innovation, uncommon at that time, where seeing a dog in a movie or series was unusual, saved the prestigious Warner Bros. from bankruptcy and extinction. Thanks to the success achieved in the productions, Rin Tin Tin rose to superstar status, receiving treatment comparable to that of a human star.

The Warner corporation was not willing to lose its 'gold mine' and made the decision to make sure, training 18 other dogs. These dogs performed the most dangerous and action scenes, with the aim of avoiding any stress for Rin Tin Tin. Furthermore, according to the journalist Susan Orleanin charge of carrying out the biography of the dog, the German shepherd, through its owner, received a salary of a thousand dollars a week. Not only that, but he also enjoyed the attention of a private chef and had a band that played classical music to relax him.

YOU CAN SEE: 'My beautiful genius': what scene destroyed the series and caused its cancellation without notice?

Why was the dog Rin Tin Tin stripped of the Oscar Award?

The first edition of the Oscar awards It took place on May 16, 1929 at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. What is notable is that this ceremony was completely different from the current Academy Awards that we know. At that time, productions from the last two years were recognized, and nominations in each category could be awarded to one or more films. The most surprising thing was that the winners were announced three months before the main ceremony, which took away the excitement and surprise of the event.

Actor Douglas Fairbanks, known at that time for films such as 'Robin Hood' (1922) or 'The Mark of Zorro' (1920), was the first presenter in the history of the Oscars. He was in charge of announcing that the Swiss-German performer Emil Jannings, star of 'The Fate of the Flesh' (1927) and 'The Last Order' (1928), was the winner in the best actor category; However, that should not have happened.

Rin Tin Tin and 'Corporal Rusty' were the protagonists of the successful series 'The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin'. Photo: The universe

According to 'The New Yorker' writer and journalist Susan Orlean, it was the dog Rin Tin Tin who received the most votes to win the Oscar award. However, the Academy, worried that the first edition would be perceived as a 'joke' and that the public would not take it seriously, chose to award the statuette to the runner-up, Emil Jannings, known for his reputation as a womanizer.

Despite this decision, it did not affect Rin Tin Tin's continued success in her acting career, and her influence in the world of cinema persisted, as her legacy lived on through her descendants, who continued to star in films and series.

#Rin #Tin #Tin #surprising #story #dog #win #coveted #Oscar #Award