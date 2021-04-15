A few days ago Nacon Interactive anticipated that throughout this week it would announce all its driving proposals for the different platforms. While they started with WRC 10, the newest installment in the rally saga, and will end with Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, there was a title we had to discover. It is a new game for motorcycling lovers, now having direct information about this proposal. Presents itself RiMS Racing and its launch on Xbox and new generation version

The first thing will be attend the trailer what presents RiMS Racing, thus presenting a new motorcycling game that will not exploit any competition, either with an official license, or as is the case with other motorcycling games such as the TT Isle of Man. It seems that the RIDE saga is not going to be the only saga that the Motorcycle lovers will be able to attend to unleash their passion for two wheels.

RiMS Racing is the first motorcycle racing simulation game that combines a realistic driving challenge with engineering and mechanics. Ride the world’s most powerful bikes and optimize their performance by swapping parts and analyzing data in real time.

Presents itself RiMS Racing and specifies its launch on Xbox and a new generation version, knowing that it will also reach Playstation, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. Will do it on August 19 and the studio in charge of this proposal is Raceward Studio. This is a racing simulator that has tried to introduce the basics in an extensive press release full of promises that can make the eyes of lovers of this type of vehicle shine.

A race is not only won on the track, so you must become more than a rider by understanding motorcycle behavior like a true engineer. Traction, angle, braking, torque, trajectory, speed… all factors must be considered before heading to the workshop to change certain components and configure the optimal configuration.

And in this way, RiMS Racing is exposed as a driving game where each user can accumulate different motorcycles in their garage. A good number of motorcycles are listed, as are the Ducati Panigale V4 R, MV Agusta F4 RC, Aprilia RSV4, BMW M 1000 RR, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, Honda CBR1000RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR or the Yamaha YZF-R1. R. Here it should be noted that it is not listed that there will be a large number of motorcycles, but that the performance of each of them can be optimized. Will be offered until 500 official spare parts along with 200 items of equipment for the pilot.

What they seem to try to convey is that RiMS Racing is a game that will take the driving experience one step further. They have finalized the Motorbike Status Check (MSC), as a way to analyze in detail the performance of your piloting, with this tool that “Helps you analyze the behavior of your motorcycle in real time and understand how to optimize your performance”. Maybe, with those few bikes and this tool, improving your precision, improving your riding and gaining control of the bike can be an interesting challenge.

To do this, they promise that the game will offer accurate and realistic physics, where “The level of precision and detail provided by the mechanics and MSC management is matched by the realistic physics of the motorcycle that will thrill the most demanding track racers. But thanks to the various assistive technologies in driving, less experienced players can still learn the techniques that will take them to the top ». All this is nothing without circuits where to compete, and there several iconic tracks are listed again for motorcycling lovers, with environments such as Silverstone, Laguna Seca, Suzuka, Nürburgring, Paul Ricard, among the 10 circuits it will offer.

And all this, with a career mode that allows you to manage a team, from your calendar, to your R&D department and the economy that will allow you to manage each element and progress in the face of an AI that, surely, will not make it easy.

There is time for Nacon Interactive to offer more details on this new speed proposal coming to Xbox consoles. There is time to see how this title can earn a place in the library of lovers of racing on two wheels, who are receiving high quality games lately. RiMS Racing is coming to Xbox consoles, Playstation and Switch, as well as PC, next August 19 if there is no delay.