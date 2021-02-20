Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “Round 17” matches of the Arab Gulf League were filled with excitement in most of the confrontations, after they witnessed a record 29 goals scored in the seven matches, equivalent to the first round in the league, which witnessed the same number of goals, to be the highest score in the league during the current season 2020-2021 .

4 matches in the round held breaths after the competitors refused to surrender, which was evident in the rapid return of Al Dhafra to a draw against its “leaders” Sharjah 1-1 before the end of the first half, while the scoring excitement continued in the “Abu Dhabi summit” between Al Jazeera and Bani Yas, until The 93rd minute, in which “Al-Badil” Ezekiel scored the equalizer for “Abu Dhabi’s pride”, after the landowners advanced with two goals in the first quarter of the hour, so that the “heavenly” returned to scoring three goals, and was close to inflicting a loss on the island before the “precious” equalizer.

In turn, Al-Ahly youth needed less than two minutes to turn the table in front of its host Hatta 2-1, and “Al-Fursan” was delayed with a goal by Naher Bissara in the 59th minute, before “substitute” Yahya Al-Ghassani equalized in the 85th minute, to add Mohammed Jumaa the “precious” winning goal In the 87th minute.

The “Asfarin” match, Al Wasl and Al Ittihad Kalba, at Zabeel Stadium deserved the description of the “decisive minute match”, after 3 out of 8 goals were scored in the match after the 90th minute, and the “Tigers” hat-trick in the first half did not prevent the return of the “Emperor” in the second half. On the shoulders of his star Fabio Lima, Al Wasl scorer refused to lose his team, despite his opponent Malaba scoring the guests’ fourth goal in the 94th minute, to return with the equalizer in the 96th minute.