Rimini, tourist raped and abandoned on the highway: 35-year-old arrested

Raped, beaten and dumped on the highway. After almost three months of investigations, the alleged perpetrator of the violence that took place between Rimini and Pesaro on May 1st was arrested. The victim, a 20-year-old girl from Puglia, had accepted a lift from a man she met at the Rimini Workers’ Day, who offered her cocaine and then forced her to have sex, before unloading her on the A14.

The 35-year-old was identified after months of investigations, thanks to the story of the young woman and the images of the cameras. It is a worker residing in the Pesaro area who is charged with the crime of aggravated sexual assault. The man, who rejected the accusations, was arrested by the Rimini flying squad, in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the judge for preliminary investigations.

According to the young woman’s complaint, the two met by chance during Labor Day last May 1 in Rimini. After having a few drinks with her friends, the 20-year-old had returned to the hotel to collect her luggage and reach the train station. Once she arrived at the bus stop, the 35-year-old would have noticed her and offered her a lift in the car.

Once on board he would have convinced her to take cocaine, then he would have forced her to have more oral intercourse, despite her continuing to say she didn’t want to, asking not to hurt her. Instead, he would have slapped and yanked her several times, before abandoning her on the side of the A14.

To rescue her, as she walked on the emergency lane in tears and in an evident state of shock, was a traffic police patrol, alerted by some motorists.