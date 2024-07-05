Mom Jumps Off Roof With 6-Year-Old Son. Suicide Note Found That Leaves No Doubt About Woman’s Murderous Intent

Tragedy in Rimini. A woman threw herself from the roof of a five-story apartment building, with her six-year-old son in her arms. Both died. Ansa writes. The incident occurred in via delle Piante, in the San Giuliano area. The Rimini Flying Squad and Chief Commissioner Marco Masia intervened on the scene. There would be no doubt about the woman’s suicidal intent because A suicide note from the 40-year-old mother was found.

From initial information, it seemed that the ticket had been found near the woman’s body, but, according to what was learned from Affariitaliani.itera inside the 40 year old’s bag left on the condominium terrace from which she threw herself.

According to initial information, the woman suffered from depression. The tragedy occurred around 8.30 this morningFriday 5 July. The 40-year-old, who worked as a shop assistant, was supposed to, as usual, accompany the little one to the grandparents to then go to work, while the little one should have gone to the summer centres.

Instead, he decided to climb up toThe shared terrace of the five-story buildingclimb over the safety barriers and throw yourself into the void. the woman’s parents were at home at the time the tragedy occurred, always according to what he learned from Affariitaliani.itbut they wouldn’t have noticed anything. To raise the alarmIndeed, it was the passers-by who saw the lifeless bodies of the mother and her child on the ground. The police are investigating.