Rimini, 45-year-old lawyer deals drugs in various nightlife venues. Caught red-handed, the man was arrested

A 45 year old lawyer he was arrested by the police Rimini for detention for the purpose of drug dealing of narcotic substances and for violation of the rules on health protection of sporting activities and the fight against doping. In fact, the man was caught red-handed while he was dealing drugs insideor one of the local more crowded than Rimini, distributing doses from a pouch which he had on his shoulder. Following the search of his home, the police found a large amount of narcotic substances (between drugs, pills and doping vials) and weapons legally held (a pistol and a rifle). However, given his arrest and the provision of the precautionary measure of house arrest to be served in his home, the weapons were also confiscated. seized.

How the drug dealer lawyer was caught red-handed

The Rimini police arrived at the 45-year-old lawyer during his business activity monitoring of the areas most affected by the nightlifebetween Riccione and Riminiaimed at combating drug dealing. Furthermore, the Mobile Squad had collected information regarding a man, a lawyer by profession, who was dealing drugs inside a well-known nightclub in Riccione during the busiest evenings. Thus, one night this weekend, as part of a specific service carried out inside the nightclubthe officers noticed him while, with rapid contacts, he was approaching other individuals, fiddling with the material kept inside the pouch he was wearing, so much so that it was believed that he was carrying out some drug deals.

The searches and the substances found

After having searched him and found some doses of ecstasy and of ketaminethe soldiers were taken to his home and searched it too. There, they found (and seized) various quantities of various narcotic substances, such as: 3kg of marijuanaapproximately 1 kg of hashish100 gr of cocaine74 tablets of ecstasy11 g of ecstasy powder, 5 g of ketamine59 vials and 114 tablets of anabolics And doping substances various, as well as numerous packaging materials, two scalesa machine for the heat-sealing-vacuum and about 22 thousand euros in cash. All of it, in part, hidden in the underside of a coffee table. Also inside the house, dozens of drug tests were found, useful for identifying the type of substance used.