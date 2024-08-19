Rimini, 16-year-old victim of gang rape

Violence in the night at RiminiAccording to the charges, a sixteen year old would have been the victim of a gang rapeThe Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a file with the investigations entrusted to the Carabinieri, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor David Herculaneum.

As he writes Evening Courierthe investigation began after a 16-year-old girl called 112 to ask for help, disoriented and scared, after being abandoned on the street by two men. The subsequent visit to the hospital confirmed the suspicions of sexual violenceThe young girl allegedly told the paramedics and the police that she did not remember what happened, also because of drug intake.