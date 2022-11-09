Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Heavy earthquake shakes Italy. The epicenter is in the Adriatic Sea off the Marche coast. © Screenshot Google Maps

A severe earthquake shook Italy on Wednesday morning. The earth trembled on the Adriatic Sea near Rimini. It was also felt in Austria.

ROME – In Italy, people were startled early in the morning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook the Adriatic region of central Italy. The epicenter was off the coast of the Adriatic Sea near Pesaro and Fano, between Italy and Croatia at a depth of 30 kilometers, according to the Italian Institute for Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV). A magnitude 4 earthquake followed at 7:12 a.m.

Severe earthquake in Italy: people run into the streets in panic

According to Italian media reports, the coastal town of Senigallia was particularly affected. Some damage has been reported in the area, the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) reports. The Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco, on the other hand, writes on Twitter that so far no damage reports have been received by the command center. However, there were some inquiries about building controls that would now be processed.

The earthquake was clearly felt in the Marche, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Friuli, Umbria, Tuscany and the Balkans, tweets Il Mondo dei Terremoti.

In Rimini, people ran into the streets in panic, local Italian media reports. Many hotels are said to have been evacuated. So far, however, there have been no reports of injuries, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. Trains have been stopped on the Adriatic. Because of the strong earthquake, the railway lines around Ancona were closed for safety reasons. Checks are now to be carried out there to determine whether there is damage to the tracks, bridges or tunnels. The schools were also closed as a precaution in Fano, Pesaro, Senigallia and Ancona.

“The public lighting street lamps were swaying like twigs, everything was shaking badly, a terrible sensation and people were pouring into the streets,” says a resident of Fano, ANSA reports.

Italy: Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 also felt in Austria

According to ZAMG, the earthquake was also perceived weakly to clearly in Austria in the federal states of Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Salzburg and Vienna. In many cases, swaying was observed, particularly on higher floors. Damage to buildings is not to be expected in Austria.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook central Italy on Wednesday morning, according to the Italian Institute for Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV). © Screenshot INGV.it

Italy: Aftershocks continue to shake the earth

After the strong earthquakes on Wednesday morning, the earth in Italy has not yet come to rest. The Italian earthquake institute INGV then recorded further weaker earthquakes.

The Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet in Italy, making the earthquake risk particularly high. In the summer of 2016, almost 300 people died in an earthquake in the Marche, Umbria and Lazio regions. (ml)