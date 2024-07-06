Rimini case, Crepet ad Business: “Filicide-suicides? Fragile women left alone by the State”

What happened to Rimini, where a 40-year-old woman threw herself into the void with her six-year-old son, both dying instantlyrecalls a very similar episode that happened in Ravenna last January 8th. In that case, the 41-year-old mother, already being treated by a mental health center, decided to throw herself into the void with her six-year-old daughter and their dog. The latter died immediately, while she miraculously escaped with some serious injuries. In Rimini, the woman with the child in her arms fell at least thirty meters, leaving no escape for either of them. There is little doubt about thesuicidal intent of mothers, but many questions about reason that pushed them to commit the extreme act by taking their children with them. “Each dramatic case is different, but what they have in common is certainly the despair and absolute loneliness of these mothers who are also murderers” he explains Paolo Crepet, psychiatrist, sociologist and essayist, speaking with Affaritaliani.it.



“The truth is that today we are much more alone than 100 years ago, when we had real relationships and real solidarity, and that in this Republic there are no points of reference for fragile people, who are not well” continues Crepet. The public service “has been greatly weakened, without giving a concrete possibility to young psychologists and psychiatrists to operate in the territory. What opportunities, what help do people who live for example in small towns have? Who can they turn to? These are questions that I ask public administrators” declares Crepet to Affaritaliani.it.

“The idea of ​​privatizing health has arrived… and this is the result. That a lady with benzodiazepines (psychotropic drugs, ed.) in hand throws himself from a building with his own son. It’s easy to say ‘let’s do without drugs’, but we need an alternative”. And what is it? “The Strengthening the public mental health serviceas well as physics – explains to Affaritaliani.it Crepet – Otherwise you fall into clichés like ‘well she was depressed’, ‘well it was her fault’. This is state cynicism: it is needed and I ask for a word from the Prime Minister, from the leader of the opposition, from the Minister of Health” concludes Crepet.