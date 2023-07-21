Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023, finals in Rimini

Rimini, one of the most famous seaside resorts on the Adriatic, with its 15 km of golden beach is a summer destination that attracts tourists from all over the world. The city “that never sleeps” and icon of entertainment, on 28 and 29 July 2023 welcomes two major events signed by Red Bull in Piazzale Kennedy, becoming the Italian home of the Street Urban Style.

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE – NATIONAL FINAL – 28.07.23 AT 21.30

The global street dance event with a unique and exclusive format, which offers dancers from all over Italy the opportunity to express themselves through their own personal style. There will be 16 performers who will compete in the National Final with 1vs1 knockout battle: two shifts available to offer shows and entertainment, but above all to convince the public – the sole judge of the competition – who will have the task of decreeing the winner by raising the voting cards (red or blue) in the air. No planned choreography or chosen music, it’s about living in the moment and astounding the crowd, interpreting the backing track proposed by Deejay Ake with your own style. Host of the evening: Valentina Vernia aka Banana, dancer (in 2018 she participated in Amici) and content creator with 2 million followers on Tik Tok and more than 270K on Instagram and Filippo Trombetti aka Philgood, professional and representative of the Italian breaking and streetdance scene for 20 years, known and respected on the world stage.

RED BULL HALF COURT – NATIONAL FINAL – 29.07.23 FROM 3.00 PM

Red Bull Half Court, the 3 against 3 basketball tournament which sees the best international streetballers compete against each other, experienced its third edition in 2023: after the debut stage in Milan, there were numerous opportunities, in the main Italian cities such as Venice, Rome, Bari, Naples, Florence, Cagliari and Turin to win the wild cards that guaranteed access to the Italian final, this year precisely scheduled in Rimini. For the occasion, 20 men’s and 10 women’s teams are ready to battle to the last possession to become Italian champions. The challenges will begin at 3.00 pm, to have semi-finals and finals in the evening (the women’s one at 11.20 pm and the men’s one at 11.40 pm). To warm up the evening: Drefgold, the Bolognese rapper now consolidated among the “big names” of the Italian scene and after the awards, the after party with DJ set by Youssef Giga.

The winners will participate in the world final which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from 15 to 17 September, at the home of Dušan Bulut, 3v3 legend and Red Bull Half Court global ambassador. In the men’s field, for the Italian winners, there will be the responsibility of defending the title won in October last year, in Egypt, which they had triumphed against Japan in the breathtaking scenery of the Pyramids of Giza.

MOAB COURT EXPERIENCE

TALK 29.07.2023 FROM 14.00 TO 15.00

TRAINING 30.07.2023 FROM 9.00 TO 12.00

The two major events signed by Red Bull are joined by the Moab Court Experience project, the container of events organized by Moab with the patronage and support of the Emilia – Romagna Region, Visit Romagna and the Municipality of Rimini which sees Rimini and youth culture at the centre. Moab Court Experience will be divided into two moments. The first, scheduled for Saturday 29 July (at 2 pm), is a talk he will represent the official preview at the Italian 3×3 finals of the Red Bull Half Court; the second is a training on Sunday morning (from 9 to 12.30). The venue for both events will be the Moab Court playground. The talk, entitled “Inventing yourself to be unique”, develops around the famous phrase by Michael Jordan: “Limits, like fears, are often only illusions”. Hence the desire to tell the positive stories of men who, starting from their fears and limits, from failures but also from serious injuries, managed to achieve their goals. The talk is organized in collaboration with Step Out, the podcast by Awudu ‘Abi’ Abbass, Euroleague and LBA player of Virtus Segafredo Bologna, which has 20,500 subscribers on YouTube and an average of 43,000 video views and which traditionally features personalities linked not only to the world of basketball but also to influencers. Contrary to what usually happens for his own podcast, Abi Abbas will be joined for the occasion by Mirco Acquarelli, player of the Riviera Basket Rimini wheelchair basketball team and motivator. To them the task of telling and having told the life episodes of Danilo Paura, stylist, founder of the youth brand “Paura” streetwear and Davide Lamma, former basketball player of Fortitudo Bologna and founder of the Basic To personalized individual training program.

Instead, it will be a one-to-one appointment on Sunday morning with Davide Lamma who will bring his training method dedicated to pro and amateur players to the Moab Court. Three training sessions will take place, which can be registered through the Pick & Roll App. “We are happy to continue the collaboration that has linked us to Red Bull for years and which last year saw us foster contact for the birth of the Moab Court – the words of Andrea Cicchetti, CEO of Moab – The goal we set ourselves with the organization of the Moab Court Experience is to make the Parco del Mare playground a bit like the Italian summer home of basketball, creating a bridge connecting two cities, Rimini and Bologna, which make basketball a way of life. We would like to do it by drawing on all the ingredients that revolve around this world: from streetwear to the modern communication languages ​​that are typical of the younger generations”.

