Rimini: kidnaps, beats and robs a 60-year-old at home. A 24-year-old acquaintance of the victim was arrested

In Rimini, a 24-year-old girl was arrested by the police for kidnapping a 60-year-old man in his house for ten hours, beating him and robbing him of 600 euros. The young woman is in prison for the crimes of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, home invasion and private violence. The facts date back to the night between January 31st and February 1st when the girl, with an excuse she had the 60-year-old welcome her home, who she then hit with a headbutt in the face. The 24-year-old had let the man out only to force him to go to an ATM to withdraw 600 euros to hand over to her.

The 60-year-old, perhaps out of modesty or not wanting to report the young woman he knew, had initially told the flying squad of the Rimini police station that he had been beaten by a group of men. Only later did the police manage to find out that there was only one attacker and she was a young woman with a specific police record.

The investigation by the flying squad, coordinated by the Rimini prosecutor's office, began a few hours after the first intervention by the police squad. On site, the police found the man in pain, swollen and in a state of confusion, so much so that he initially declared that he had been attacked by a group of strangers. In the immediately following hours, however, investigators understood that the 60-year-old's first statement was unclear. Only later the victim explained that the person responsible for the attack was his acquaintance who, with the excuse of having to talk to a mutual friend, had convinced him to let her into the house.