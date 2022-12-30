Without a name, nor a birth certificate, without a mother or a father: a baby girl was left by her grandfather in the social services offices of the Rimini Ausl, she is just two months old, and for the state she practically does not exist.

In fact, the little girl has no birth certificate, her mother – a nomad residing in a Roma camp in the city – is now in prison in Forlì.

The baby was delivered in a hospital in France, and has now been entrusted to the Pope John XXIII community together with four other siblings, including a 14-month-old girl and three older boys.

The carabinieri are investigating the matter, which had already presented the first critical issues when on Christmas Eve the girl was taken to the emergency room by her aunt because she had a persistent cough.

Having no personal reference, she had been reported to the authorities to deal with her. After a few days, the little girl returned to her Ausl, accompanied by her grandfather, who abandoned her there.

According to what was reconstructed by the police, the mother would have left the French hospital where she gave birth without any discharge certificate, and without her daughter’s birth certificate.

Together with the little girl she entered Italy and reported herself to the judicial authority for some old crimes, which is why she is now detained in Forlì.

Of the father, however, there is no trace. Investigators did not find him in the two caravans where the family lived after arriving in Italy.