Rimini, 13-year-old Polish boy drowned in sea: his teacher investigated

Rimini, a 13-year-old boy drowned yesterday: he wandered away from his group of friends. The educator who was with them is being investigated

Around midday yesterday, Thursday 23 August, a 13 year old boy of Polish origin is drowned in the sea of Rimini. He was there with a group of friends and some adults when he disappeared for more than an hour. Shortly thereafter, the alarm was raised, even by the microphones on the coast. Everyone was alerted and contributed to the search for the missing 13-year-old. It would have been a bather to see him floating upside down in the water. Rescuers tried to revive him, but in vain. The boy did not make it.

The following intervened on the scene: carabinieri to try to reconstruct the story. It seems that the boy is disappeared suddenly moving away from the group of peers. From that moment on, no one had seen him again. The group was near the bathrooms 88 of the coast, while the lifeless body of the boy was found at the height of the establishment 92.

Today, the Rimini prosecutor’s office opened an Investigation file for manslaughter by registering in the register of suspects an educator who had arrived on the coast with the group of kids. Not only that, the woman was in the water with them at the time of the 13-year-old’s disappearance. Perhaps an oversight or a lapse in attention that could have proved fatal. Only the investigation will determine.