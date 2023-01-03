Rimini, 13 year old abused by her father, her mother does nothing to stop him: indictment requested for both

A couple of parents are under investigation for sexual assaults against their 13-year-old daughter. The two are originally from Bangladesh.

According to what he reports Fanpage.it iThe deputy public prosecutor Paola Bonetti has asked for the indictment of both the father and the mother.

In fact, the latter, informed by her daughter of what was happening at home, had done nothing to stop the violence. Her father had been abusing her daughter since she was 10 years old.

The husband and father of the young victim is 43 years old, the mother, 37, residing with her 13-year-old daughter in Rimini, in Emilia Romagna.

The police investigation started after a report made by the school attended by the girl. The teachers had noticed a strange attitude in her, becoming alarmed.

Now, the 13-year-old has been placed in a safe house. For the parents, the investigating judge has issued a ban on approaching their daughter.

The hearing before the Gup is expected in the next few days, who will be called to issue the sentence for a possible indictment of the two spouses.