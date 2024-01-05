Rimac's next supercar may not be powered exclusively by battery. It was directly Mate Rimacfounder and number one of the Croatian brand of the same name, to send signals in this sense, mentioning the fact that the company is examining the feasibility of a new technology radical capable of generating electricity through the use of liquid fuels such as diesel.

Not just batteries

“Rimac is not exclusively electric, but it does whatever it thinks is most exciting at the moment – explained Rimac to Autocar – The company is working on a program that will determine whether the so-called 'nanotubes' can be considered an effective source of energy for a vehicle.” What does the Croatian manufacturer's idea actually consist of? When superheating chemically different liquid fuels to generate electricity that can then be used to power an electric motor, effectively replacing the battery in an electric transmission.

Encouraging tests

Diesel and hydrogen are just two of the examples of fuels that could be used to power this system cited by Rimac. Who revealed an interesting detail, namely that his company had recently identified a start-up that was experimenting with this technology on a small scale, and that had conducted some test in this regard: the results that were offered by the latter were considered encouraging by the Croatian manufacturer, one above all the fact that the nanotubes could work with an efficiency of 80% when the average for an internal combustion engine is 30%.

Advantages for sports cars

It is clear that the byproducts of this process resort to the use of CO2 and other polluting gases, therefore we are not faced with completely green operations. The fact remains that, compared to a traditional internal combustion system, polluting emissions would certainly be much lower. According to Rimac, solutions of this type must be taken seriously into consideration, especially in the development of sport carsas they allow a significant weight reduction due to the removal of the battery.