From January 2022 the Rimac group carried out an important operational reorganization, establishing two distinct divisions. On the one hand Bugatti Rimac, including the businesses of the two car brands; on the other Rimac Technology, which will intercept all businesses outside the direct production of the car, through the relationship with partners. The technological division thus becomes autonomous in all respects.

The Rimac Group is the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac with a 55% stake, while Porsche owns the remaining 45%. Rimac Technology will instead be 100% owned by the Rimac Group. It will continue and expand its engineering, development, manufacturing and supply activities of the high performance battery systems, electric drive units, electronic systems and user interface components for which Rimac is known worldwide.

Today, Rimac Technology works with many of the major car manufacturers across Europe: Porsche, Hyundai, Kia, Automobili Pininfarina, Koenigsegg, Aston Martin; while there are many other projects that are still unknown to the public. Having supplied components for several niche projects over the past few years, Rimac Technology is increasing its production capacity and will be churning out tens of thousands of high-performance systems per year by 2024, further increasing volumes.

As CEO of Rimac Group, Mate Rimac will manage both Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology. Bugatti and Rimac Automobili will both continue as separate brands, albeit with shared research and development activities. Existing production facilities and distribution channels will be maintained.

“If we went back to the beginning of Rimac Automobili’s business in 2009, the dream for me would have been to build my own electric hypercar. With Nevera we believe we have fulfilled that dream, creating a car that not only has the best acceleration in the world, but is also comfortable and packed with our advanced technology. But Nevera is not just a standalone project, it is a showcase of what Rimac Technology can do without the cost or volume constraints of a large-scale manufacturer. Nevera’s e-Axles, Torque Vectoring, systems, connectivity, AI and countless other electrical systems are all our creations and each can be scaled to fit the applications you might find on a range of vehicles such as high performance more widespread. Separating the tech business is a natural step as the focus of the two markets, hypercars and components, is completely different“Said Mate Rimac in a statement.