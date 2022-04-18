The electric supercar Rimac Nevera completed two weeks of winter tests at Subzero Center of Pirelli near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The car was taken to the cold to put its electrical specifications to the press and to verify the operation of its systems under more probable conditions than the temperate climate of Croatia, the birthplace of Mate Rimac.

Due to the unusually warm daytime temperatures, the Rimac team spent much of their time testing in the late afternoon or even at night, fine-tuning systems such as ABS, ESP and torque vectoring. Since Rimac was at the Pirelli test center, he took the opportunity to evaluate the recommended winter tires, under the Pirelli P Zero Winter brand (Nevera’s standard “summer” tires are Michelin, precisely the Pilot Sport 4S). This is an important step, given that Rimac’s next commitment will be the delivery of the first production cars. The first Neveras are expected to be delivered to customers around the world within the next two months.

Miroslav ZrnčevićHead of Testing and Development at Bugatti Rimac, said: “Tests on a low-grip surface like this allow us to make consistent and accurate observations on the performance of our systems at low temperatures. Things happen much slower than they would on asphalt, so we know the data we get is not affected by surface imperfections or temperature changes. After these two weeks of testing, we are happy to see exactly the results we wanted to achieve“.

Mate RimacCEO of the Rimac Group, declared: “For us, this cold-weather testing process was an opportunity to put the final 0.1% on Nevera’s entire performance package, ensuring it’s perfect when customers start receiving cars in a couple of months. Even after two weeks spent in temperatures of around -15 ° C and a fairly demanding test regime, our validation prototype worked 100%, so we know that all of our core systems can perform reliably even under extreme conditions.“. The Nevera is a 1,914 horsepower electric supercar, with a limited edition of 150 units, and with a 120 kWh battery. Go from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in 1.85 seconds.