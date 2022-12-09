The members of the Quote 500 could just get spoiled for choice from all the new hypercars. Are you going for a well-known brand that is thirty years old or do you rely on a completely new manufacturer? From now on, the billionaires of the Netherlands can at least get a Rimac Nevera from the dealer.

Pon Luxury & Performance Cars is now allowed to sell Rimacs in the Netherlands. A logical step, since Rimac partly took over Bugatti and Pon was already a dealer of that brand. The first model they will sell is of course the Nevera, the electric hypercar that sets a new standard in the car world.

It has an output of 1,914 hp and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 1.97 seconds. Going from 0 to 250 km/h takes just 9.3 seconds. It tops out at 350 km/h and is charged to 80 percent full within 25 minutes. According to the WLTP you can reach 490 kilometers with it.

Mate Rimac about the Netherlands

The founder of the company responds to the step on Dutch soil: ‘The Netherlands is now a mature market in the field of e-mobility, including the associated infrastructure. It is also a serious market for supercars and hypercars, with a large fan base.’ We can put it in our pocket nicely.

In total, Rimac makes 150 Neveras. It is not known how many of them come to the Netherlands. We do know that the first Rimac Nevera on Dutch soil is expected in the second quarter of 2023. From then on, keep a close eye on the highways, because before you know it you will spot the Croatian hypercar with a Dutch license plate.