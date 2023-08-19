The new Rimac Nevera Time Attack is focused on the track.

And instead of a lot of blabla in the form of some spoilers and super impressive stickers, Rimac actually comes with proof that the Nevera Time Attack is not a softie. Although we did not doubt that with 1,914 hp.

This special flew over the Nürburgring with a time of 7:05:298. A fast time, but again not a performance that makes you fall off your seat. A Porsche Cayman GT4 RS with Manthey Goodies does the same lap in 7:03.121. While the Rimac has 1,500 hp more than the Cayman in question. Nevertheless, it is still extremely fast of course.

Rimac has also broken the old record for electric production cars on the ‘Ring. On the shorter track configuration (20.6 km), the Nevera set a time of 7:00:928. That’s an improvement of no less than 20 seconds! Behind the wheel was the Croatian driver Martin Kodrić. The car was driven on Michelin Cup2Rs.

If you think nice, give me a Rimac Nevera Time Attack then you’re out of luck. The Croatians will only make 12 of them and they are all already sold out. The first buyer, one Jeff Miller from California, has already received the keys. Miller was present during the unveiling of the Time Attack during Monterey Car Week.

The interior is all Alcantara, with stitching on the seats that is carried over from the chosen exterior color. Each Time Attack also comes with its own 1 or 12 badge in the interior

The green highlights on the Rimac Nevera Time Attack are not just any color. It is a reference to Mate Rimac’s green BMW e-M3. This was a self-built creation of the founder of Rimac, who in 2012 held the record for fastest accelerating electric car in the world.

