As car enthusiast and part-time philosopher Dominic Toretto once said, “It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile—to win is to win.” In the important world of hypercars, the margins are even smaller. There, the Rimac Nevera with 1,914 hp took the win when it comes to the record for the fastest 0-400-0.

The time in which the Nevera did that is 29.93 seconds. That is one and a half seconds faster than the old record of the Koenigsegg Regera. That car, with its 5.0-liter V8 and three electric motors, did the 0-400-0 in 31.49 seconds. We’re taking even longer to tie our shoelaces than these cars set their 0-400-0 time.

And there’s more good news for big boss Mate Rimac. De Nevera improved his own time on the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h. The claimed 0-100 time is 1.97 seconds. In the record attempt, the electric hypercar shot to 100 km / h in 1.81 seconds. The record times have been approved by Dewesoft and RaceLogic and were set on regular Michelin Cup 2 R tyres.

Modifications to the Rimac Nevera

No special modifications have been made to the Nevera to make it extra fast. The track was also not modified for the record attempt. The only thing that has been done especially for this day is to paint the Nevera in a special color scheme. The livery is a tribute to the electric BMW M3 of the E30 generation where Rimac started his career.

Mate Rimac is obviously very proud of the result achieved: “Today I can proudly say that the car we made can go from 400 km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to get to 350 km/h. /u to accelerate. And not only that, but him [de Nevera] can do it over and over again, breaking every other performance record in the process.”

Acceleration times of the Rimac Nevera