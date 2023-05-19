Rimac Nevera can be considered to all intents and purposes the hypercar of the record. On a test track in Germany, more precisely the Automotive Testing Papenburg with its 4 kilometer long straights, the electric high-performance sports car from the Croatian brand managed to set 23 firsts in just one daymaking it the production electric car to have broken the most records in 24 hours.

Rain of records

Between acceleration times and braking distances, all the records set by Rimac Nevera (which even managed to exceed its own official specifications, completing the sprint from 0 to 96 km/h in 1.74 seconds compared to 1.85 seconds announced) were independently verified by Dewesoft and RaceLogic, which they brought to the track specialized teams to ensure that all equipment was in perfect working order. All acceleration records are completed with Michelin Cup 2 R tyres approved on the road on unprepared asphalt.

Screaming performance

The Rimac Nevera that completed the 23 daily records wore a livery created by the Croatian company’s design team and inspired by the Rimac BMW e-M3, which in 2011 brought the brand into the limelight by setting a series of speed records for a 100% electric car approved by Guinness and the FIA. Recall that the Rimac Nevera mounts four electric motors liquid-cooled, one for each wheel, combined with two single-speed gearboxes at the front and two gearboxes at the rear equipped with two gears: the estimated maximum speed is 415 km/h, which can be reached thanks to a power of 1,408 kW and a torque of 2,300 Nm. Production of the hypercar is limited to 150 units.

Speak Mate Rimac

“Growing up I always looked at cars that made history by moving the performance bar, particularly for the kind of groundbreaking technology they brought to the road. This is what has driven me since day one: to develop a new technology that redefines what is possible – said Mate Rimac, CEO of the homonymous Croatian house – Today I am proud to say that the car we created can go 400km/h and brake to a standstill in less time than it takes the McLaren F1 to accelerate to 350km/h. When we set out to design the Nevera, our performance goals they were incredibly ambitious and now we have managed to reach them all. What I’m most proud of, though, is that this isn’t just a car designed for straight-line performance: it’s also the car that can deliver over 300 miles of range, and that can be recharged from 0 to 80% in less than 20 minutes. It is therefore not only faster than traditional rivals, but it is also surprising in how it turns out engaging and skillful being an electric car.