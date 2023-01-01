Nico Rosberg has chosen the mountain roads in the Principality of Monaco to test its new Rimac Nevera. The Formula One world champion, who decided to hang up his helmet after winning the title in 2016, had collected the keys to his hypercar last August, but has only now decided to let them tackle the winding mountain roads with everyone the unforeseen events associated with them. A test passed with flying colors, given that Nico Rosberg himself spoke of “phenomenal experience” and called the Nevera “literally a racing car”.

The former German Mercedes driver was really impressed by the performance offered by his new Rimac hypercar. And to read the engine specifications the opposite would have been surprising: the new Nevera is in fact equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack which has the task of powering the propulsion unit made up of four electric motors, for a total power of 1,887 HP and a maximum torque of 2,360 Nm. astounding, which allow this racing car to reach 100 km/h from standstill in just 1.85 seconds, to cover the quarter mile in 8.5 seconds and to reach a top speed of approximately 412 km/h. In short, it is for all intents and purposes the fastest production electric in the worlda record that Rosberg wanted to recognize by getting behind the wheel and pushing it to the limit.

In particular, the Formula One world champion appreciated the level of adherence to the asphalt guaranteed by the tires, which allows the driver to enter, navigate and exit curves at frightening speeds, unattainable by any other production electric hypercar. However, managing all that cavalry was not easy even for Rosberg: after setting the “Drift” driving mode, the former German driver tried to tackle a hairpin bend in a drift, but miscalculated the time and space to traction under acceleration and ended up in spin. Fortunately, the car sustained no damage.