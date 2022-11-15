If among the high-performance endothermic cars it is the SSC Tuatara that follows and collects record after record, among the electric cars there is a new queen. It’s about the Rimac Nevera which with a top speed of 412 km/h set a new record as the fastest electric car in the world. The hypercar of the Croatian brand reached this top speed during a test on the oval track of the Automotive Testint Papenburg in Germany, with pilot and test driver Miro Zrnčević behind the wheel. The Nevera thus wrote a page in automotive history, becoming the fastest ever road-approved car with an all-electric propulsion unit.

The German track, which offers two 4 km straights, allowed Rimac’s racing car to best express all its potential, reaching 412 km/h even before the end of the stretch suitable for reaching top speed. The result was certified by a number of high-precision GPS systems, thus confirming what was simulated during the development of the C-Two prototype. This is also the fastest speed recorded at Automotive Testing Papenburg. The new top speed record thus also surpasses the 407 km/h established by the Bugatti Veyron in 2005 but equally lower than the 490.48 km/h of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ in 2019 and the aforementioned SSC Tuatara which holds the absolute record with an average speed of 474.8 km/h calculated at the end of a test carried out in both directions of the route.

“Traveling at 412 km/h, or 256 mph, means traveling at one-third the speed of sound – said Miro Zrncevic – I have driven Nevera since the beginning of this project and have seen the car perfectly honed, today was a really exciting moment. The most important thing I learned while attempting top speed was how composed and stable the car was, confirming that our aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics teams have done an amazing job.” The Rimac Nevera was fitted with Michelin Cup 2R tyres. The Croatian hypercar is driven by a powertrain consisting of four electric motors that produce a total power of 1,914 HP and 2,360 Nm of maximum torque, with a 120 kWh battery. The performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.85 seconds while the quarter mile is covered in 8.582 seconds.