Rimac Nevera is the new queen of Nurburgring. In fact, the 100% electric hypercar of the Croatian brand set a new lap record on the iconic German track, thus ousting the Tesla Model S Plaid from the throne of the most performing electric car at the Nurburgring. The time recorded by the pilot Martin Kodric, confirmed both by the on-board telemetry and by the TÜV SÜD, was 7.05.298exactly twenty seconds less than it took the Model S Plaid to complete the same distance.

Perfect for any context

“The fact that the Nevera can reach this kind of speed on the track, when it was actually developed to be a comfortable hyper GT for the street, is what makes it so special – commented Kodric himself – It is a truly complete piece of engineering and design, best used in the city but at the same time exciting to drive on twisty back roads, comfortable on long distance journeys and above all incredibly fast on a race track“.

Limited edition

To celebrate this achievement and over 20 other broken records, Rimac has decided to introduce the Nevera Time Attack Edition in California, a special edition of its flagship hypercar made in only 12 specimens, each of which wearing a livery inspired by the car that broke all the records of last year. In particular, the exterior of this limited edition Nevera has been finished in Squadron Black and features accents Lightning Greenas well as a pair of stripes running across the car from front to rear. Inside the passenger compartment, however, the presence of the “Time Attack” badge on the seats and an engraved plaque that reads “Time Attack: 1 of 12” stand out.

A particular colour

“This bespoke shade of Lightning Green is inspired by a particular weather phenomenon that occurs before a storm, when charged ionized particles give the sky a beautiful and powerful vivid green hue – said Rimac – It is a visible warning of the power about to be unleashed. Also, the color is a tribute to Mate Rimac’s e-M3which was named the fastest accelerating electric vehicle in 2012.”