The Rimac Nevera is 23 ways faster than anything on this planet.

Electric cars can be very boring, but also a lot of fun. Just look at the Rimac Nevera. That is the successor to the Rimac Concept One, a car that was already bizarrely fast, er, is!

But it can be done a lot faster. Rimac proved this at the test facility of Automotive Testing Papenburg in, er, Papenburg. This is a banked track, just across the border from the Netherlands and an ideal location to reach high speeds.

The location is a coincidence, because Papenburg is a few kilometers from the A31.



But 250 km/h is child’s play for the Rimac Nevera. So Papenburg is wrong shoe after all. The Rimac Nevera was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires for the occasion.

Employees of Racelogic and Dewesoft were present to perform and verify measurements. Not only did people want to know the numbers, but given the potential of the Nevera, records had to be broken.

Rimac Nevera faster than factory spec!

Well, that happened! From 0-96 km.h had to be done in 1.85 seconds, but Rimac managed it in 1.74 seconds. However, it is an achievement of nothing, because ‘one foot rollout’ has been used.

That is a logical remnant from the drag world and gives an enormously distorted picture. It was fine 50 years ago, supercars then needed at least 5 seconds to reach 100. But now that we’ve dropped below 2 seconds, we need to come up with a new method.

From 0 to 400 to 0

But equally positive. Rimac took a very special record. A discipline that almost no car can achieve at all, let alone in a short time. It is about the time from a standstill to 400 km/h and back to 0.

The record for this was held by the Koenigsegg Regera at 31.49 seconds, but is now Rimac’s, as the Nevera did it in 29.94 seconds. Incredible! That’s faster than a McLaren F1 does from 0-350 km/h. The Rimac then goes another 50 km/h faster and then also stands still.

Records that the Rimac Nevera has taken:

tests Race logic (seconds) Dewesoft (seconds) 0-60mph 1.74 1.74 0-100km/h 1.82 1.81 0-200km/h 4.42 4.42 0-300km/h 9.23 9.22 0-400km/h 21.32 21.31 100-200km/h 2.59 2.59 200-300km/h 4.81 4.79 200-250km/h 2.00 2.00 0-100-0km/h 4.03 3.99 0-200-0km/h 8.85 8.86 0-300-0km/h 15.68 15.70 0-400-0km/h 29.94 29.93 Quarter mile 8.26 8.25 Eighth mile 5.46 5.44 Half mile 12.82 12.83 Standing mile 20.62 20.59 0-100 mph 3.23 3.21 0-120 mph 4.19 4.19 0-130 mph 4.74 4.75 0-250 mph 21.89 21.86 60-130 mph 2.99 2.99 0-200 mph 10.86 10.86

In short, the competition has something to bite itself on! Of course there are also moving images. Note: some images can be experienced as fast.

