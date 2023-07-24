An electric hypercar with 1,914 hp. This is the Rimac Nevera in a driving test video.

With the advent of the electric car, horsepower has suddenly accelerated. More than 1,000 horsepower is available in an American business sedan (Tesla, Lucid) and almost double that in the Rimac Nevera. The prodigy of Mate Rimac, what started as Concept C_two. The latter is another further development of the Concept One.

Performance and experience

Every Rimac Nevera should come with a pack of paracetamol. The performance of the electric car is incomprehensible to your brain. The Rimac accelerates to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds. If you continue to floor the pedal, a 0-300 km/h time of just 9.3 seconds is even possible. Bizarre numbers. Wouter got the chance to experience this for himself.

On board a Rimac Nevera on a busy Tuesday afternoon in Rotterdam. No, not the most brilliant recipe for experiencing a 1,914 horsepower hypercar. But no sane person is going to say no to such an invitation. And even with the brief acquaintance of this Nevera, our presenter was impressed.

Rimac Nevera driving test video

At the same time, it raises a question. Isn’t it all too much of a good thing? Where is the line of what constitutes acceptable and fun driving? Life questions, we know. You can see more information about the car itself, the powertrain and driving in the Rimac Nevera driving test video.

This article Rimac Nevera – driving test and video appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Rimac #Nevera #driving #test #video