No, you didn't accidentally turn on your time machine instead of your laptop. Rimac is working on a supercar that runs on more than just electricity, and LPG is one of the fuels of choice.

Rimac can now be described as a phenomenon in the new car world. The Croatian brand started with a vision and is now busy developing ultra-modern electric cars. The battery technology that has been devised also ensures that Rimac has proven to be an interesting business partner. Many major car brands joined forces with Rimac and the brand now even has Bugatti under their wing. Fun fact: aside from the EV image, you do not have to doubt whether director and founder Mate Rimac is really a petrolhead: a video recently appeared on social media of the brand's big boss driving home after work in a BMW M3 CSL. Saving the world while maintaining your icons: hero.

Nevera

Back to the Rimac brand itself. Despite its name, the Concept One was put into very limited production, but was mainly a preview. The really hard news came with the Concept Two or C_TWO, which would have more than 1,900 hp and could sprint to 100 within 2 seconds. The production version called Nevera does what the C_TWO promised and what's more, you can buy one. It is finally in full production and even though it is still a limited car, there will be a lot more of them than the handful of Concept Ones.

A Rimac Nevera in the Netherlands, spotted by @tiescarphotography on Autoblog Spots.

Alternative drive

With a brand that is already an established name in the field of EVs, you would expect that we have only just begun. Yet it seems that Rimac is once again with its head in the future. The brand looks beyond batteries. In fact, it looks like fuel could be making a comeback at the Croatian brand. Even LPG and diesel are mentioned!

Nanotubes

What did Rimac come up with to make a car run on diesel? The environmental lobby will not be very happy if you suddenly have to explain that diesel is a waste again hot item is becoming. According to Rimac, the answer is nanotubes. The idea is that the fuel creates a chemical process that ensures that the fuel actually causes combustion. But then to drive the electric motors. So it is not about a combustion engine, just a way to use fuels such as diesel, LPG or hydrogen instead of lithium-ion batteries with nanotubes.

Emissions

However, there is one major physical problem: where fuels such as diesel and LPG have to work, there are emissions. You cannot avoid this and Rimac recognizes that CO2 emissions are one of the disadvantages of working with nanotubes. Still, Rimac thinks that efficiency reduces the problem. An ICE has an efficiency of about 30 percent, on average, so you create relatively high emissions to get relatively little going. The efficiency of the drive with nanotubes is 80 percent. So you need much less diesel to get much more going, which in turn reduces emissions. Another big advantage is that you can reduce the batteries or remove them from the plate, which reduces the weight. This also makes the e-motors more efficient as less mass needs to be activated. Downsizing is certainly something that EVs could use.

In any case, it sounds like something that could at least be interesting. The moment when this technology will be used is of course still far away, if we ever see it again at all. But hey, people were also skeptical about little Rimac around 2013, and look what happened. (through Coach)

