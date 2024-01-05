If you had to describe the Rimac brand, 'builder of electric hypercars' would be an apt definition. For now, because it is possible that Rimac will build a diesel supercar in the future. In an interview with Coach boss Mate Rimac reveals that the car brand is not 'exclusively electric' and is even investigating new fuel technologies.

Rimac is currently investigating a start-up that deals with so-called nanotubes and superheating. In Dutch you can also just call it nanotubes and boiling delay. The latter has to do with heating liquids (in this case, for example, diesel) to above the boiling point, without them boiling.

Cup of water in the microwave

Boiling delay happens, for example, if you heat water in the microwave. If the water remains undisturbed, it can easily become warmer than 100 degrees without boiling. But the moment you hang a tea bag in it, for example, it can suddenly start boiling very explosively. Rimac does not explain exactly how the company applies this, but you can imagine that a lot of energy is released.

Mate also tells Coach that they can use the technology with diesel, hydrogen and also LPG. So they do not want to build a combustion engine, but something that converts fuel into electricity for electric motors. So don't expect Rimac to develop a new W16 for Bugatti, but on diesel. Although it would still be pretty cool.

Rimac's vision of the future? | Photo: © Dall-E / Open AI

Fuel efficiency from 30 to 80 percent

The efficiency of the invention is interesting. The big boss says that the efficiency of an average combustion engine is only 30 percent, but that this technology can achieve as much as 80 percent efficiency. Although he does say that the experiments have currently only been carried out on a small scale. But who knows, the future for supercars may not be fully electric.