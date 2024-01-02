Not just supercars and exclusive models for Rimac which is preparing to “revolutionise” urban mobility with a fleet of self-driving robotaxis arriving in 2026. The Croatian brand founded by Mate Rimac is ready to launch Project 3 Mobility, a plan to the development of a network of self-driving vehicles capable of offering a service in some of the main cities. At the moment there is no official news on the progress of the works but it is possible that Rimac will rely on another brand to carry out the project, with Kia in pole position to support the young Croatian brand.

Accessible mobility

Mate Rimac's idea is to offer an easy and accessible urban transport system, with cars capable of moving autonomously thanks to an infrastructure developed by the car manufacturer with charging stations, storage hubs and parking lots for robotaxis. For the first tests, Rimac used a Renault Espace, an important indication of what could be the dimensions of the self-driving vehicle that will be part of the fleet arriving in 2026.

First tests for Rimac in Zagreb

According to Mate Rimac this project “could change the way people move around cities”. It will be a premium service but as underlined by the Croatian entrepreneur “this does not mean expensive”. Project 3 Mobility is expected to see first developments in the company's home base of Zagreb but could have a second testing center at the company's new UK research and development hub in Warwick. First of all, however, Rimac will take care of the construction of a factory dedicated to the assembly of Robotaxis. According to Autocar, the Croatian company is in discussions with 20 cities across Europe and the Middle East to offer the service after the pilot project kicks off in Zagreb. After Croatia in 2026 it will be the turn of Germany and the UK.