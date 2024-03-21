Riku Rantala's column | Diversity is not virtue signaling for companies, but an efficient way to make money

Diversity is not virtue signaling in Finnish companies, but money, writes Riku Rantala in his column.

Pair a week ago – on International Women's Day – an interview in Helsingin Sanomat caught my eye. That's the English CEO of the fiber manufacturer Ahlstrom Helen Mets finnish Finnish companies because their management is too masculine.

Mets wonderedwhy diversity is not at the top of the agenda for all companies, “when it is known that teams made up of different people promote performance and growth”.

Mets is of course right: for example, in 2022 in Finland from the members of the management teams of listed companies only 28 percent were women.

On the other hand according to my own experience, diversity is on the agenda in Finnish companies. In recent years, I have visited various companies to give lectures or lead discussions almost every week, and almost every time the wishes to increase diversity have also come up.

Still, some suspect that diversity buzzwords are buzzwords that companies add to their strategies to whitewash their image. Virtue signaling!

Of course, it's not about virtue signaling. No company raises a single issue in its strategy except for one reason: money.

Diverse working groups indeed are more productive than others – and more creative.

“ Tensions teach you to think differently.

Also world history offers us fascinating examples of how tolerating differences and meeting different cultures have been the generators of prosperity and civilization.

This became clear when I listened to the recent excellent episode From Virtanen's economic history podcast.

That's a nonfiction writer Ari Turunen put the facts on the counter: it is no coincidence that Silicon Valley was born in San Francisco, that the East India trading company emerged from Amsterdam, or that Hangzhou in China was one of the richest and largest metropolises in the world in the 11th century.

All of them and many other success stories are united by diversity, as Turunen forcefully proves in his book The most flourishing cities in world history – i.e. how tolerating differences creates prosperity and civilization.

Keyword According to Turunen, it is not tolerance, but tolerance. It's not always easy, as Helen Metski stated in her interview: bringing different people along also creates tensions.

But specifically, tensions teach you to think differently – and different thinking is needed if you want to change.

If Finland wants to succeed in the massive transformation of the economy, work and technology, we must be ready to give genuine opportunities to people as diverse as possible, regardless of gender or educational and cultural background. A wolf is carved from the same wood.

The author is a media entrepreneur and non-fiction writer who has had to learn to tolerate people who support the Helsinki Jokers in his work groups.