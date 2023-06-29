Webcam images of the bridge of the province of Gelderland, which manages the road, showed that it concerned about ten tractors. Traffic on the bridge is now moving again, according to the images. It is not the first time that farmers have done this, it also happened on July 4 last year.

The ANWB previously reported that the N233 in the direction of Veenendaal was closed between the connection with the A15 and Kesteren. There was also a ‘demonstration with vehicles’ on the nearby N225, the ANWB reported. Earlier on Thursday there was a farmers’ protest in The Hague.

The Rijnbrug is located on the border of Gelderland and Utrecht and is often used during rush hour by traffic that wants to avoid traffic jams on the A2. Many road users also cross the Rhine bridge from the A12 to the A15.

The live camera images from the province of Gelderland showed that many cars decided to turn around and try their luck elsewhere.

