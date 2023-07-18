That’s too bad for McDonalds. No more free advertising on Rijkswaterstaat signs.

Let’s talk about McDonalds. the only fast food restaurant that is detested by almost everyone, yet is always packed. “The Burger King is better” almost everyone says. Or “I don’t like soggy buns with sugar, salt and fat on top.” Yes, but in the meantime we all regularly grab a nice Big Mac.

Personally, I like to stand up for McDonalds. I think it’s dellicious. The instant kick from the fat and sugar makes my addiction gene glow with desire. I also always order too much, the last burger goes in with reluctance. But tasty!!

You would think those guys don’t need advertising anymore. And as it turns out, Rijkswaterstaat agrees…

Rijkswaterstaat is not doing McDonalds any favors

Along the A10 at 020 (funny that the A20 then runs past 010 again, but this entirely aside) there were signs from Rijkswaterstaat indicating that you could go to McDonalds at the next exit, writes the Telegraph.

And that shot the capital D66 in the wrong way. Like everything that is fun, the metropolitan D66 goes down the wrong way, but also this aside. Free advertising for an unhealthy restaurant? Never, said the alderman. And she immediately gets her way, Rijkswaterstaat is going to remove the signs.

Anyway, we can now rant against D66 again, the alderman did have a point. Why should a commercial company such as McDonalds be advertised on boards of a public organization? And why for one company, but not for the other?

Well, the answer is as simple as the question, that’s a relic of times long gone. The old Signposting Directive prescribed that every 40 kilometers it had to be indicated where a restaurant or rest area was located. But that has not been the case since 2005, so in principle the signs can go.

And that’s exactly what Rijkswaterstaat is going to do, the signs will be removed this year. Bad luck for the Mac, good for D66 which gets its way again. We are curious whether this McDonlads will really notice a lot, or whether the real one ‘snackpert‘ knows how to find the soggy citizens.

In any case, the latter applies to the undersigned. And throw in a McChicken too!

Photo credit: Rijkswaterstaat

This article Rijkswaterstaat will remove McDonalds signs along the A10 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Rijkswaterstaat #remove #McDonalds #signs #A10