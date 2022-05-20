Rijkswaterstaat will pay the Levvel consortium a compensation of 238 million euros for additional work on the Afsluitdijk. These were necessary because Rijkswaterstaat had supplied incorrect information. This has largely resolved the dispute that has arisen about the extra work, Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) reports to the House of Representatives.

