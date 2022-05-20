Rijkswaterstaat will pay the Levvel consortium a compensation of 238 million euros for additional work on the Afsluitdijk. These were necessary because Rijkswaterstaat had supplied incorrect information. This has largely resolved the dispute that has arisen about the extra work, Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) reports to the House of Representatives.
#Rijkswaterstaat #settles #Afsluitdijk #dispute #million #euros
IQ booster: gene mutation decoded – but it also has bad side effects
Home pageWorldCreated: 05/21/2022Updated: May 21, 2022 at 6:22 p.mOf: Yasina HippSplitA mutation changes human DNA in a way that increases...
Leave a Reply