Nice that free passage, but did you know that the bill for the Kiltunnel goes to Rijkswaterstaat?

It’s not the nicest weeks for motorists who use the Heinenoord tunnel a lot. During the May holiday, the tunnel will be closed for maintenance work. Various diversions have been set up, including a route that sends motorists through the Kiltunnel near Dordrecht.

Normally you have to pay toll for this tunnel. The rate is €2 for regular cars and €5 for vehicles over 2.3 meters. Holders of a telecard pay a reduced rate. Because the Heinenoordtunnel is closed, motorists temporarily do not pay toll for the Kiltunnel. When approaching the toll gates it says ‘Free passage’. A nice bonus, motorists think. But it is not the case that this is really free.

35,000 cars a day

After all, there is just one bill and it plops on the mat of Rijkswaterstaat, said RTV Rijnmond. Normally about 110,000 cars drive through the Heinenoord tunnel every day. Some of the motorists who detour now use the free Kiltunnel. This is expected to be about 35,000 cars per day.

Assuming a rate of 2 euros, this would mean that Rijkswaterstaat pays 70,000 euros in toll for the Kiltunnel every day. Rijkswaterstaat to financially accommodate motorists.

It is done to promote circulation. There are now many more cars driving through the tunnel than usual. If all these motorists all have to stop to pay tolls, this could cause a serious congestion. Now that the passage is free, the barriers are open and you can continue the heating immediately.

Toll

Paying toll is not very common in the Netherlands. This is in contrast to, for example, France or Italy, where you have to pay toll every time. The motor vehicle tax has been invented for this in the Netherlands. The revenues from the toll from the Kiltunnel are used by the province of South Holland and the municipalities of Dordrecht and Hoeksche Waard to maintain the tunnel.

This article Rijkswaterstaat plays for Sinterklaas and pays toll Kiltunnel appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Rijkswaterstaat #plays #Sinterklaas #pays #Kiltunnel #toll