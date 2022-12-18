Rijkswaterstaat advises road users not to go on the road on Sunday evening as long as code orange for smoothness is in force. That color code currently applies throughout the Netherlands: according to the KNMI weather institute, ice and cold can cause slipperiness, which can lead to “damage and danger”.

This black ice moves from the southwest of the Netherlands over the rest of the country. Around 5 p.m., code orange started in southwestern provinces such as Zeeland and South Holland. After a few hours, according to the KNMI, the temperatures will rise and the slipperiness will also disappear. Code orange is expected to expire everywhere in the Netherlands from 02:00 in the night from Sunday to Monday – last in the northeastern provinces.

“Where there are showers, we see accidents due to black ice,” writes Rijkswaterstaat on Sunday evening. “Several roads are closed.” Earlier in the day, the service sprinkled almost a million kilograms of salt to avoid slippery roads.

According to the most current traffic information Rijkswaterstaat reported about 130 accidents involving vehicles on Sunday evening around 8.45 pm, although it is not clear how many of these were caused by slipperiness. Most of these accidents took place in the southwest of the Netherlands, such as around Rotterdam, in Brabant and around Utrecht.