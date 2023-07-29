The Fremantle Highway, the freighter full of cars north of the Wadden Islands that has been on fire since Tuesday night, is likely to be towed this weekend. Rijkswaterstaat intends to take the ship to a temporary anchorage about 16 kilometers north of Schiermonnikoog, so reported the organization Friday evening. Towing is expected to take twelve to fourteen hours.

Although the fire on the ship is still raging, the temperature had dropped enough by Friday to allow four salvage workers to enter the Fremantle Highway. There they were able to attach a new and sturdier towing connection to the top of the ship. The ship was previously connected to an emergency towing connection at the bottom, but that connection was only suitable for keeping the 200-metre-long ship out of the traffic lanes, not for towing it.

The cargo ship, which sails under the Panamanian flag, is currently stable. The ship is also still intact below the waterline and does not heel over, making it possible to tow. After arrival at the temporary anchorage, Rijkswaterstaat will reassess the situation. The intention is that the ship will eventually be moved to a port, but it is not yet known which port that will be.

Electric cars

The Fremantle Highway was en route from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Port Saïd, Egypt, when a fire broke out on Tuesday night, believed to be an electric car, but that is still under investigation. There are a total of 3,783 cars on board, 498 of which are electric, ANP reported on Friday.

Electric cars make a fire more difficult to extinguish because a fire from lithium-ion batteries does not need oxygen from the outside and therefore remains intact, even under foam cover. To prevent a new ignition, burning electric cars must be submerged in water for at least 24 hours.